Mastercard India on Thursday appointed Rajnish Kumar, the former leader of State Bank of India (SBI), as its chairman in a non-executive advisory role.

Kumar will guide Mastercard’s South Asia executive leadership team led by Gautam Aggarwal, division president for South Asia and country corporate officer, India, "in navigating the vibrant domestic payments landscape", said the company about the appointment in a press statement.





Kumar has nearly four decades of service with the largest lender in the country and has held a wide range of leadership roles at SBI and its subsidiaries across India, United Kingdom and Canada. He has also spearheaded the development of SBI's digital platform YONO, it said.

Kumar said about his statement: “I am keenly looking forward to sharing my knowledge, experience, and expertise with Mastercard as the company becomes an even more deeply embedded player and strategic partner to organizations across the public and private sectors in India.