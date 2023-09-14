IndusInd Bank launches' virtual credit card' to ease cross-border payments

IndusInd Bank on Thursday announced the launch of a "virtual commercial card", a credit card that will redefine cross-border transactions for corporates and travel agents, the company said in a press release.

In partnership with Visa, the global leader in digital payments and Juspay, a payments operating system, the virtual card has additional layers of security that give users complete control over their international expenses, thus making it safe and hassle-free.

Launched as a "virtual commercial credit card", it would help corporates and the travel industry, who make numerous bookings in multiple foreign currencies.





Also Read: LTTS to add 2000 employees to cater to rising software demand in vehicles "With these virtual commercial cards, these users can generate virtual cards or credentials in foreign-denominated currencies as well, safeguarding the parent card number, ensuring utmost security for transactions. Each virtual card can be fully customised with transaction-specific limits and even the expiry dates can be defined to ensure a secure and seamless payment experience," the press release stated.

Soumitra Sen, head of consumer banking and marketing at IndusInd Bank, said, "...We are now delighted to launch the "virtual commercial credit card", a solution for our corporate and travel industry partners. At IndusInd Bank, we recognise the importance of meeting the evolving needs of our customers. Our commitment to delivering exceptional banking experiences drives us to continually innovate and offer cutting-edge solutions that cater to the unique requirements of businesses and individuals alike."

Ramakrishnan Gopalan, head of products, India and South Asia, Visa, said, "At Visa, we recognise that businesses engaged in managing domestic and cross-border travel have unique needs. We are thus delighted to partner with IndusInd Bank to launch this virtual commercial credit card that addresses these requirements perfectly."

Also Read PAN-Aadhaar link status: Are your cards already linked? Learn how to check Rupay forex card out soon: Should you pick one over a credit/ debit card? IndusInd Bank likely to get added to MSCI during Aug rebalancing exercise Your credit card payments overseas will attract a 20% TCS from July 1 Google Pay allows UPI payments using RuPay credit cards; check details here Grasim to launch its paint biz in Q4 under the brand name 'Birla Opus' LTTS to add 2000 employees to cater to rising software demand in vehicles Top headlines: IT companies' forex revenue, falling global debt and more Citigroup prepares for job cuts as it revamps top management structure Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services raises Rs 253 cr from anchor investors