Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.05%)
67502.13 + 35.14
Nifty (0.13%)
20096.40 + 26.40
Nifty Smallcap (1.33%)
5844.50 + 76.55
Nifty Midcap (0.76%)
40550.40 + 305.30
Nifty Bank (0.19%)
45995.95 + 86.50
Heatmap

Grasim to launch its paint biz in Q4 under the brand name 'Birla Opus'

The production of paints will take place at the company's manufacturing plants located in Haryana, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Maharashtra, and West Bengal

Grasim Industries

Grasim Industries

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 14 2023 | 11:45 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Grasim Industries will launch its paint business under the brand name Birla Opus in the fourth quarter of the current financial year (Q4FY24). In a release on Thursday, the flagship company of the Aditya Birla Group said that it will offer a "full suite of high-quality products in the decorative paint segment".

A research and development (R&D) facility has already been set up in Maharashtra. Moreover, it has piloted its painting services in key metro cities, the company said.

Grasim had previously committed an investment of Rs 10,000 crore towards setting up the paints business. The paints will be produced at the company's manufacturing plants in Haryana, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Maharashtra, and West Bengal. They will have a total capacity of 1,332 million litres per annum (MLPA).

Also Read: IndusInd Bank launches' virtual credit card' to ease cross-border payments

"Our foray into decorative paints is a strategic portfolio choice that enables us to tap into a high-growth market and expand our presence in the vibrant Indian consumer landscape. Our paints business will build on the power and trust associated with the Aditya Birla brand," said Kumar Mangalam Birla, chairman of the Aditya Birla Group.

"The company has over the last couple of years built a strong foundation to enable a successful business launch. We endeavour to become a profitable number two player in the coming years, and announcing our brand name is the first of many steps that will follow in this direction."

According to the release, the estimated value of the country's decorative paints industry is Rs 70,000 crore. The industry is witnessing double-digit growth driven by rising consumer demand and the Centre's Housing for All initiative.

Also Read: LTTS to add 2000 employees to cater to rising software demand in vehicles

Also Read

Aditya-L1 launch: Isro sun mission's launch date, time, and where to watch

Aditya Birla Group to launch branded jewellery retail business in India

Aditya L-1 mission accomplished: Satellite separates from launch vehicle

Kumar Mangalam Birla received AIMA's 'Business Leader of the Decade' award

Aditya Birla Capital Q1FY24 results: Net profit jumps 51% YoY to Rs 648 cr

LTTS to add 2000 employees to cater to rising software demand in vehicles

Top headlines: IT companies' forex revenue, falling global debt and more

Citigroup prepares for job cuts as it revamps top management structure

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services raises Rs 253 cr from anchor investors

Paytm shareholders approve appointment of new statutory auditor SR Batliboi

Topics : Grasim Industries Aditya Birla Group Kumar Mangalam Birla paints industry BS Web Reports business paint firms business news today

First Published: Sep 14 2023 | 11:39 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesLatest News UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayHindi Diwas 2023Gold - Silver PriceSri Lanka vs Pakistan Playing 11Tata Nexon | Nexon EV Facelift 2023 LaunchedHonor 90 5G SmartphoneTop Headlines TodayAsia Cup 2023 Points Table

Companies News

LTTS to add 2000 employees to cater to rising software demand in vehiclesTop headlines: IT companies' forex revenue, falling global debt and more

Election News

Election Commission asks Odisha to delete names of 345,000 deceased votersEC team holds meeting on revision of electoral roll, preparedness in Punjab

India News

Hindi Diwas 2023: History, Importance, Wishes, Quotes and CelebrationDelhi approves BS VI-compliant diesel vehicles for inter-state carriage

Economy News

India rice production might fall by 2 mn tonnes due to dry Aug, says USDACentre slashes solar imports from China as domestic manufacturing thrives
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon