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MobiKwik appoints chief risk officer to oversee comprehensive fraud risks

MobiKwik appoints Anis Pathan as chief risk officer to strengthen enterprise risk management, fraud prevention and compliance across payments, lending and broking businesses

Anis Pathan will lead the company's Enterprise Risk Management (ERM) framework
Anis Pathan will lead the company’s Enterprise Risk Management (ERM) framework | Photo: LinkedIn
Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 19 2026 | 4:07 PM IST
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Fintech firm MobiKwik on Thursday said it had appointed Anis Pathan as the company’s chief risk officer (CRO), who joined the Gurugram-based company after serving a stint at Oman Arab Bank.
 
Pathan will lead the company’s Enterprise Risk Management (ERM) framework while overseeing strategic, financial, operational, cyber and fraud risks, the company said.
 
He will be responsible for strengthening the security and scalability of the group’s core payments business, including the homegrown real-time payments system Unified Payments Interface (UPI), wallet transactions, bill payments and merchant flows.
 
This will include the implementation of advanced monitoring and onboarding controls while ensuring regulatory compliance.
 
“Anis brings deep experience across banking, enterprise risk and fraud prevention. His appointment reinforces our commitment to secure, compliant and scalable growth as we expand across payments, lending and broking,” said Bipin Preet Singh, co-founder and chief executive officer (CEO), MobiKwik.
 
The company said Pathan will be the key liaison to the Board’s Risk and Audit Committee, providing actionable insights and emerging risk intelligence necessary to support MobiKwik Group’s expansion in digital lending, stockbroking and payment aggregation through its subsidiaries.
 
The focus on risk and security comes at a time when the company froze accounts of 2,000 merchants after unauthorised payment settlements amounting to ₹40 crore were detected on the platform due to a technical issue in 2025.
 
MobiKwik has a base of more than 186.6 million registered users and more than 4.79 million merchants. It claims to be the largest digital wallet non-bank company with a market share of 18 per cent.
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Topics :MobiKwikChief risk officerFintechFintech sector

First Published: Mar 19 2026 | 4:07 PM IST

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