My focus for Mafatlal is to take uniforms to the world: Priyavrata Mafatlal

Yes, we have been in the school ecosystem for a very long time, having made clothes for one in nine school-going Indian kids. But branding was not important at the time; things have changed now as the country becomes more aspirational. We’ve noticed that people want to know the label behind the uniform. The tailoring industry is also becoming smaller and the shift towards garments is being expedited with the advent of e-commerce. So, we’ve added that layer in the form of a marketplace for corporate houses and schools. We are also expanding that to hospitals with the launch of Mafatlal MedFits (apparel for healthcare professionals)… We will have pockets that will be online and allow us to be proactive rather than reactive.