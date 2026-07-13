Nexus bets AI's biggest winners will be built beneath the chatbots

That scale-up sits against a backdrop in which India reportedly has fewer than 60,000 GPUs deployed today, against a projected long-term need for more than 2 million — raising the question of whether the country's buildout is a genuine sovereign-capability story or largely a re-export of Nvidia or AMD hardware. Nexus argues it's the former: operating large compute clusters is a complex technical challenge requiring specialised expertise, capital and power infrastructure, not just GPU access. Demand remains concentrated among frontier labs and hyperscalers, the firm said, and while India trails today, its talent and growth trajectory position it to become a meaningful hub over time.