Paytm Payments Bank's Mukund Barsagade joins Lendingkart as Group CFO

Mukund Barsagade has previously worked with organisations such as GE Capital, Experian, Transamerica, Utkarsh Small Finance Bank, and Fino Payments Bank in various finance leadership roles

Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 24 2024 | 8:07 PM IST
Digital lending firm Lendingkart, on Wednesday, announced the appointment of Mukund Barsagade as the company’s Group Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

Barsagade was previously a CFO with Paytm Payments Bank.

He will be leading the Finance, Capital Markets, Legal, and Secretarial functions, the company said.

“Mukund’s deep financial and business experience, strategic acumen, and leadership qualities make him a vital addition to our team. He will be critical in helping to drive the step-up in Lendingkart’s performance that we are all determined to deliver,” said Harshvardhan Lunia, Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Lendingkart Group.

He has previously worked with organisations such as GE Capital, Experian, Transamerica, Utkarsh Small Finance Bank, and Fino Payments Bank in various finance leadership roles.

“The lending tech space for micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) is a fast-growing opportunity, and joining Lendingkart, which is a leader in the space, is extremely exciting. I look forward to working with the team, and together, we will surely aid in achieving the company’s goal of simplifying finances for MSMEs across the country,” Barsagade added.

Lendingkart raised Rs 200 crore in June last year in long-term debt from EvolutionX Debt Capital to finance Indian MSMEs.

The group has yet raised around Rs 1,050 crore of equity from investors such as Fullerton Financial Holding (FFH) (a subsidiary of Singapore Sovereign Fund Temasek Holdings), Bertelsmann, Mayfield India, Saama Capital, Sistema Asia, India Quotient, and other companies.

First Published: Apr 24 2024 | 8:07 PM IST

