Home / Companies / People / Policy changes create room for foreign insurers to explore: Sompo MD

Policy changes create room for foreign insurers to explore: Sompo MD

India's non-life insurance sector is set for faster growth as the Insurance Amendment Bill allows 100% FDI, boosts investor confidence and strengthens regulation, says Mathur, Universal Sompo CEO

Sharad Mathur, Universal Sompo General Insurance
premium
Sharad Mathur, managing director (MD) & chief executive officer (CEO), Universal Sompo General Insurance
Aathira Varier Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 25 2025 | 11:35 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
Recent changes in the Insurance Amendment Bill allowing 100 per cent foreign direct investment (FDI) in the sector and additional powers to the regulator are expected to boost foreign investor confidence and bring the sector closer to global best practices, Sharad Mathur, managing director (MD) & chief executive officer (CEO), Universal Sompo General Insurance, told Aathira Varier in an interview in Mumbai. Edited excerpts:
 
How has the year been so far for the non-life insurance segment? 
The non-life insurance segment is seeing healthy growth momentum, with November being particularly encouraging. Goods and services tax (GST) rationalisation has led to a sustained uptick in health insurance, which remains the fastest-growing segment. Motor insurance offers the next big opportunity, as the regulator and industry work with state governments to bring uninsured vehicles under coverage. Strong automobile sales during the festival season further support this outlook. 
Is the industry or regulator taking any concrete steps to tap into uninsured vehicles? 
Yes. The key challenge is the lack of contactable and reliable data on uninsured vehicles. Insurers are working closely with state governments. The regulator is providing proper guidance. As vehicle databases become more integrated, insurers will be able to directly reach uninsured vehicle owners, starting with mandatory third-party cover and then upselling own-damage protection. 
Do you expect the post GST 2.0 momentum to continue through the year? 
Growth so far is around 8 per cent, and we expect it to move into double digits by March. January should see a pick up, driven by new vehicle sales and renewals, while the January-March period is traditionally strong for health and life insurance due to tax-related demand. With health and motor insurance being the largest contributors to gross written premium (GWP), growth momentum should sustain through March. This would be especially true if the uninsured vehicle initiative gains traction. 
How is the industry gearing up for changes in the Insurance Amendment Bill, especially regulatory empowerment? 
The Bill is a very positive step as it gives the regulator greater flexibility and brings India closer to global best practices. This is not just about increasing power but enabling more effective supervision. Well-governed insurers will not be impacted. Provisions such as disgorgement are meant to address issues like claim mismanagement in a corrective, not punitive, manner. The focus is on improving governance and preventing recurrence through structural changes.  
Do you expect foreign shareholders to increase their stake now that 100 per cent FDI is allowed? 
Foreign insurers, who are committed to India, are likely to increase investment. India is a very attractive and high-growth market with long-term potential. The recent policy changes create an even more conducive environment for foreign insurers to explore opportunities and strengthen their presence. 
India, with its population, infrastructure growth, and long-term vision towards 2047, offers sustained opportunity. Foreign insurers like Sompo and several others will naturally assess the evolving landscape and decide on the best ways to participate in India’s growth story. 
What are your expectations on growth of the company? Which areas are you targeting? 
Last financial year, we closed at ₹5,000 crore, and expect to reach ₹6,000 crore in FY26. In FY19-FY20, the company's premium was stuck at around ₹2,500 crore, with crop as the single largest contributor, once peaking at 70 per cent of the total premiums. Over the past five years, we diversified from a crop-heavy insurer to become a multi-channel and multi-line insurer. Crop now contributes only 8 per cent while motor and health account for 45 per cent and 35 per cent, respectively, and remaining from commercial lines. We aim for ₹9,000 crore in premiums by FY28. We also eye becoming a $1 billion company. While motor and health will continue to grow, our sharp focus is on expanding our commercial lines book significantly, which we grew from ₹100 crore to ₹500 crore in five years. We are also working on emerging areas like cyber, surety, parametric and cover for pets. 
Are you planning to expand to new locations like GIFT City? 
We do not have an office in GIFT City now, but it’s an option we may consider in the future.

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Culture of watching movies is stronger in South: PVR Inox MD Ajay Bijli

Premium

While competition is high, Voltas remains well protected, says MD Menon

Premium

Tyre demand positive after GST cut, says MRF V-C & MD Arun Mammen

Premium

Creators are the media studios of the future: YouTube India MD Gunjan Soni

Premium

AAHL will either have an IPO or demerger between 2027 and 2030: Jeet Adani

Topics :FDIInterviewsCompany NewsInsurancefinance

First Published: Dec 25 2025 | 11:34 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story