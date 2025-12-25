Policy changes create room for foreign insurers to explore: Sompo MD

Last financial year, we closed at ₹5,000 crore, and expect to reach ₹6,000 crore in FY26. In FY19-FY20, the company's premium was stuck at around ₹2,500 crore, with crop as the single largest contributor, once peaking at 70 per cent of the total premiums. Over the past five years, we diversified from a crop-heavy insurer to become a multi-channel and multi-line insurer. Crop now contributes only 8 per cent while motor and health account for 45 per cent and 35 per cent, respectively, and remaining from commercial lines. We aim for ₹9,000 crore in premiums by FY28. We also eye becoming a $1 billion company. While motor and health will continue to grow, our sharp focus is on expanding our commercial lines book significantly, which we grew from ₹100 crore to ₹500 crore in five years. We are also working on emerging areas like cyber, surety, parametric and cover for pets.