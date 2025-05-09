Wipro ropes in ex-Goldman Sachs exec Sandeep Dhar to lead GCC business

Wipro said it has appointed Sandeep Dhar as global head of its global capability centre (GCC) practice as it aims to capture a slice of a segment that has caught the attention of all major IT services players.

Dhar will spearhead Wipro's consulting-led and AI-powered GCC strategy, designed to help global enterprises establish and scale future-ready transformation and innovation hubs. He will report to chief operating officer Sanjeev Jain.

“We are delighted to welcome Sandeep to our team. His vast experience in leading and transforming GCCs, combined with Wipro's robust capabilities and comprehensive suite of services for GCCs, will enable us to deliver superior business value to clients,” Jain said in a statement.

Business Standard reported last month that Wipro was looking to set up a GCC service line. The move is the latest by chief executive Srini Palia to boost slowing revenue in India’s fourth-largest IT services company, as he looks to fix multiple issues that have stymied steady growth over the years.

Dhar has more than three decades of experience in the GCC ecosystem and consulting. He was previously associated with Tesco and headed Goldman Sachs Consumer Bank GCC.

“GCCs evolve to meet dynamic business needs. Enterprises require a trusted partner with the strategic vision to transform them into innovation hubs that drive impact,” Dhar said.