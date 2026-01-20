Q4FY26 will be the best ever for Hindustan Zinc, says CEO Arun Misra

We will increase silver production if we can change the grade of ore, but the grade is fixed and becomes more difficult to manage as we go deeper. What we can do, and are actively doing, is maximising recoveries. We are working on multiple projects to improve silver recovery in the mills. Our Fumer plant contributed about 8 tonnes this year. In the next business plan cycle, it should give us 34-35 tonnes of additional silver. We are also undertaking a deep de-bottlenecking of a circuit, which will give us a lead-silver cake that can be further processed. That should be ready in April-May. On top of that, we have started a ~200 crore project to extract silver that remains trapped in the zinc concentrate. If it works as expected, it could become a replacement for the fumer route and add another 30-35 tonnes of silver over time. So even though ore grade cannot be altered, we are doing everything possible on the processing and recovery side to increase silver output.