World needs more women in senior AI roles for balance: AnitaB.org

As technology companies compete to be the best in artificial intelligence (AI), they are being asked to give women more representation in leadership roles. Brenda Wilkerson, chief executive officer of AnitaB.org, a global non-profit that advances women in the tech industry, and Shreya Krishnan, the organisation’s managing director for India, tell Avik Das in an interview in Bengaluru about the alternatives women offer and how their jobs are at risk due to automation. Edited excerpts:

Wilkerson: I think that we are trying to live in this world that we want to happen. We are speaking about it as though it already is. You know, we need to take a pause before getting on board. We need to look at both sides — front and the back — before we again step on the pedal. I think it’s time to see AI as an augmenter and not as a replacement — to figure out how to make sure that the human element is integral to it; how management and leadership have to be different than in the past, because this is a different sort of beast.