Home / Companies / People / RBI approves re-appointment of V Vaidyanathan as IDFC First Bank's MD & CEO

He took over as the MD and CEO of IDFC First Bank in December 2018, following the merger of Capital First and IDFC Bank

Aathira Varier Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 19 2024 | 9:44 PM IST
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has approved the re-appointment of IDFC First Bank’s Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) V Vaidyanathan, effective from December 19, 2024, according to an exchange filing by the lender on Thursday.

In the filing, the bank said, “… we wish to inform you that the RBI, vide its communication dated September 19, 2024, has granted its approval for the re-appointment of Mr V Vaidyanathan as the MD and CEO of the bank for a period of three (3) years, effective from December 19, 2024, to December 18, 2027.”

On April 27, 2024, the lender’s board of directors had approved the re-appointment of Vaidyanathan for three years post the expiry of his current term on December 18, 2024.

He took over as the MD and CEO of IDFC First Bank in December 2018, following the merger of Capital First and IDFC Bank.

Previously, he worked with Citibank from 1990 to 2000 and joined ICICI Bank in 2000, where he set up its Retail Banking division. He also served as the MD and CEO of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance in 2009.
First Published: Sep 19 2024 | 9:43 PM IST

