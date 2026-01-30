Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / Companies / People / Real-estate firm Confident Group's founder CJ Roy dies by suicide

Real-estate firm Confident Group's founder CJ Roy dies by suicide

Confident Group founder C.J. Roy dies by suicide in Bengaluru amid reported income tax raids, police say investigation is underway

confidant
Founded nearly two decades ago, Confident Group is one of the top property developers in India's southern state of Kerala as well as in Bengaluru, according to its website | Photo: Company Website
Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 30 2026 | 9:36 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
CJ Roy, the founder and chair of real-estate firm Confident Group, died by suicide in the southern city of Bengaluru on Friday, local police said. 
Roy shot himself and was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital, Bengaluru city police chief Seemanth Kumar Singh told the media in a briefing. 
Initial reports suggest that there was an ongoing tax raid, Singh said, without disclosing further details. 
Authorities were conducting income tax raids against the group in Bengaluru when Roy shot himself and was rushed to Narayana Hospital, several Indian media outlets said. 
Founded nearly two decades ago, Confident Group is one of the top property developers in India's southern state of Kerala as well as in Bengaluru, according to its website. 
Reuters could not immediately contact the company, and authorities at Narayana Hospital were not immediately available for comment.
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

ED arrests ex-RCOM prez Punit Garg in alleged ₹40,000-cr bank fraud case

Inside the feud between Musk and Khosla over 'racism': Where it started

Premium

Volume growth improving with most firms' sequential improvement: Marico CEO

India's growth story among the few 'constants' in changing world: K M Birla

Musk asks users to switch to X Chat amid WhatsApp privacy breach claims

Topics :Real Estate NewsReal Estate Real estate firms

First Published: Jan 30 2026 | 9:36 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story