ED arrests ex-RCOM prez Punit Garg in alleged ₹40,000-cr bank fraud case

The Enforcement Directorate on Friday said it has arrested former Reliance Communications (RCOM) president Punit Garg on money laundering charges in an alleged ₹40,000 crore worth bank loan fraud against group companies of businessman Anil Ambani.

Garg was taken into custody on Thursday. A special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in Delhi sent him to nine days of ED custody, the federal probe agency said in a statement.

Garg, ex-president and director of Reliance Communications Limited (RCOM), was arrested in connection with an ongoing investigation linked to an alleged over ₹40,000 crore bank fraud and money laundering by RCOM and its group entities, the ED said.