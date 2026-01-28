Volume growth improving with most firms' sequential improvement: Marico CEO

We believe that the direct distribution strength and General Trade networks of large FMCG companies remain a long-term competitive advantage. The rise of digital brands and lowered organised trade entry barriers have not diminished GT’s importa­nce. In a market like India, where GT supp­orts large-scale employment, its role will sustain alongside modern channels. This is very much an “and” growth opportunity, not an “or” choice. While organised trade is a channel that supports premiumisation and innovation prototy­ping, we consistently remain disciplined in avoiding what we des­cribe as ‘steroid-based’ volume growth — growth that is margin dilutive and unsust­a­inable. From a profitability standpoint, GT channel continues to outperform and rem­ain superior. We’re investing heavily across sup­ply chain, technology, and retailer sup­port programmes to further strengthen the GT ecosystem. Despite the stress in this ch­annel, we have delivered growth in GT this quarter. Project Setu is a multi-phase pro­gr­amme, with Phase 1 already delivering ben­efits. Phases 2 and 3 are underway and are ex­pected to further enhance execution efficiency.