Modicare MD Samir Modi arrested by Delhi Police in rape, intimidation case

Managing Director of Modicare Samir Modi was arrested by the Delhi Police on Thursday on charges of rape and criminal intimidation.

He was detained at Delhi airport and taken to the New Friends Colony police station, according to media reports. He is expected to be produced before the Saket court on Friday.

The FIR was registered against Samir Modi, brother of fugitive Lalit Modi, on 10 September. It relates to an old rape case dating back to 2019–24. He was booked under Indian Penal Code Sections 376 (punishment for rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation).

Last month, a Sessions Court in Delhi had summoned Samir Modi in defamation proceedings filed against him by independent directors of Godfrey Phillips India (GPI), Nirmala Bagri and Atul Kumar Gupta.