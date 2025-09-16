Who is Deedy Das, Kolkata-born techie now Partner at Menlo Ventures?

Debarghya ‘Deedy’ Das, a Kolkata-born technologist and venture capitalist, has been promoted to Partner at Menlo Ventures, one of Silicon Valley’s most prominent venture capital firms. The move comes just 18 months after he joined the firm, marking his swift rise in the world of artificial intelligence (AI) and venture investing.

Often called the “AI whisperer”, Das shared the news on X about his new role. “After a remarkable 18mos at Menlo Ventures, I'm excited to announce that perhaps against better judgement, they have decided to make me a Partner at the firm. Wild that just 6 yrs ago, I'd be up at 2am debugging Google Search," he said.

Who is Deedy Das?

Das describes himself on his personal website as “investing in AI, SaaS and Infra at Menlo Ventures in San Francisco. Previous: Founding team Glean, Google Search, Facebook".

Born and raised in Kolkata, Das studied at La Martiniere for Boys before moving to the United States for higher education. At Cornell University, he earned both a Bachelor of Science and Master of Engineering in Computer Science.

Das began his career as a software engineer at some of the world’s biggest technology companies. He worked on core projects at Facebook and Google, including Google Search.