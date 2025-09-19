Home / Companies / People / ITC chief calls for business models that are people, planet centric

ITC chief calls for business models that are people, planet centric

Regenerative business models would come in, and that is an opportunity because things will be created from scratch, he said

Sanjiv Puri, Sanjiv
Speaking at an event of the Merchants' Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) here, Puri said that the "challenges are daunting because we are living in a very different world". | (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 19 2025 | 4:55 PM IST
ITC Ltd chairman and managing director Sanjiv Puri on Friday said that there is a need to create business models that put people and the planet at the centre, as enterprises have a social role to play.

Speaking at an event of the Merchants' Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) here, Puri said that the "challenges are daunting because we are living in a very different world".

"There is a need to reimagine how we do business in future with a focus on innovation, sustainability, resilience and skilling. And we need to create business models that put people and the planet at the centre", he said.

Puri said circularity is a trend that is picking up.

Regenerative business models would come in, and that is an opportunity because things will be created from scratch, he said.

"Digitisation and digital transition in the services economy is a reality, and India has a big advantage. Also, resilience in the supply chain is important," Puri said.

Investments in innovation and R&D are equally required, he said, adding that this is an area that India lacks.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :ITCITC LtdBusiness models

First Published: Sep 19 2025 | 4:55 PM IST

