ITC chief calls for business models that are people, planet centric

ITC Ltd chairman and managing director Sanjiv Puri on Friday said that there is a need to create business models that put people and the planet at the centre, as enterprises have a social role to play.

Speaking at an event of the Merchants' Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) here, Puri said that the "challenges are daunting because we are living in a very different world".

"There is a need to reimagine how we do business in future with a focus on innovation, sustainability, resilience and skilling. And we need to create business models that put people and the planet at the centre", he said.