CBI files chargesheets in ₹2,796 crore fraud case against Anil Ambani firms

Besides Ambani, the CBI has also filed chargesheets against Rana Kapoor, Bindu Kapoor, Radha Kapoor, Roshni Kapoor, RCFL, RHFL, RAB Enterprises Private Limited, and other entities

CBI files chargesheets against Anil Ambani’s group companies, Yes Bank, and Rana Kapoor family firms over allegedly fraudulent transactions causing ₹2,796 crore loss.
Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 18 2025 | 8:53 PM IST
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday said it has filed two separate chargesheets involving allegedly fraudulent transactions between Anil Ambani’s group companies — including Reliance Commercial Finance Limited (RCFL) and Reliance Home Finance Limited (RHFL) — Yes Bank, and firms linked to the family of the bank’s former chief executive officer, Rana Kapoor. The transactions are reported to have caused a loss of ₹2,796 crore, a PTI report said.
 
The chargesheet stated: “Investigation has revealed that Yes Bank invested around ₹2,045 crore in non-convertible debentures and commercial debts of RCFL and ₹2,965 crore in non-convertible debentures and commercial papers of RHFL in 2017, approved by Rana Kapoor, despite Care Ratings placing ADA Group financial companies ‘under watch’ due to deteriorating financial standing and adverse market assessment.” 
 
"As a quid pro quo, Anil Ambani, then Chairman of the ADA Group, allegedly facilitated credit facilities from RCFL and RHFL at concessional rates for loss-making family entities of Rana Kapoor, including companies owned by Bindu Kapoor, Radha Kapoor, and Roshni Kapoor," it added.
 
Additionally, the chargesheet noted that Reliance Nippon Mutual Fund, on instructions from Anil Ambani, invested ₹1,160 crore in 2017-18 in non-convertible debentures of Morgan Credits, another entity owned by Rana Kapoor’s family. Then, the fund bought ADA debentures worth ₹249 crore.
 
Besides Ambani, the CBI has also filed chargesheets against Rana Kapoor, Bindu Kapoor, Radha Kapoor, Roshni Kapoor, RCFL, RHFL, RAB Enterprises Private Limited, Imagine Estate Private Limited, Bliss House Private Limited, Imagine Habitat Private Limited, Imagine Residence Private Limited, and Morgan Credits Private Limited under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act and the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
   

First Published: Sep 18 2025 | 8:53 PM IST

