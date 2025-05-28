Home / Companies / People / N Chandrasekaran to step down from Tata Chemicals; new chairman appointed

N Chandrasekaran to step down from Tata Chemicals; new chairman appointed

N Chandrasekaran will step down as chairman and director of Tata Chemicals on May 29. S Padmanabhan is appointed as new chairman, while Modan Saha joins the board as additional director

N Chandrasekaran
Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran (Photo:PTI)
Prateek Shukla New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 28 2025 | 5:42 PM IST
Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran will step down as chairman and director of Tata Chemicals, effective May 29, 2025. The development was disclosed in a regulatory filing by the company.
 
Chandrasekaran, in a letter to the board, wrote, "I am writing to formally inform you of my decision to step down from my position as a director and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Tata Chemicals Limited w.e.f. 29th May, 2025. After careful evaluation of my current and future commitments, I have decided to step down from the Board. It has been a privilege to chair the Tata Chemicals board and I sincerely appreciate the support and collaboration during my tenure."

'Been a privilege to chair Tata Chemicals board'

The company stated that it has taken on record a letter dated May 28, 2025, from Chandrasekaran, in which he expressed his decision to step down from both positions on the Board of Directors with effect from May 29, 2025.
 
 
 

S Padmanabhan to be new chairman

At a meeting held on Wednesday, the Tata Chemicals Board of Directors formally acknowledged Chandrasekaran’s decision to step down. Subsequently, it appointed S Padmanabhan, an existing director of the company, as the new chairman, effective May 30, 2025.
 
Additionally, acting on the recommendations of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the board approved the appointment of Modan Saha as an additional director in a non-executive, non-independent capacity. His appointment took effect on May 28, 2025.
 
Tata Chemicals noted that Saha is currently leading key strategic initiatives at Tata Sons.
First Published: May 28 2025 | 5:27 PM IST

