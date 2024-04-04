Goenka among 4 Indians from corporate in WEF's Young Global Leaders list

Sensex (    %)
                             
Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 04 2024 | 11:29 PM IST

Shashwat Goenka, Vice Chairman of Kolkata-based RP Sanjiv Goenka group, was among the four Indians selected from the corporate sector in the World Economic Forum's latest list of 'Young Global Leaders'.
The other three Indians included in WEF 2024's list of Young Global Leaders are FSN E-Commerce Ventures CEO and owner of the Nykaa brand Adwaita Nayar; Jubilant Group Director Arjun Bhartia; and Vedanta Ltd Non-Executive Director Priya Agarwal Hebbar.
The WEF on Thursday announced the addition of 90 change-makers to its Young Global Leaders Community, all under 40 years old and representing diverse sectors of society.
 
 
"I am deeply honoured to have been recognised by the WEF Forum as a Young Global Leader for 2024. I look forward to collaborating with some of the most forward-thinking individuals and exceptional minds worldwide to build a brighter and more sustainable future for generations to come," Goenka said.
For two decades, the Forum of Young Global Leaders has been at the forefront of cultivating a unique community of leaders dedicated to tackling the world's most pressing problems. This community has served as an example of the impact that collective action can have - whether it is pioneering groundbreaking initiatives in public health and economic development or driving cutting-edge innovations in technology and sustainability over the years, a WEF statement said.

Topics : World Economic Forum RP Sanjiv Goenka Group corporate leadership

First Published: Apr 04 2024 | 11:29 PM IST

