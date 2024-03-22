Home / Companies / People / Zomato CEO Goyal marries Mexican model-turned entrepreneur Grecia Munoz

Zomato CEO Goyal marries Mexican model-turned entrepreneur Grecia Munoz

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, on Thursday evening, Goyal informed that the company has decided to rename the consumer side feature to "veg-only mode" instead of "pure veg mode" basis feedback

Zomato founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 22 2024 | 5:08 PM IST
Zomato founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal, who recently made headlines over the launch of a 'Veg Only' service catering to vegetarians, has tied the knot for the second time with Mexican model-turned entrepreneur Grecia Munoz, sources said.

Goyal, 41, was previously married to Kanchan Joshi. They were reportedly studying in the same department in IIT Delhi.

"Grecia has been in India running her own startup in the luxury consumer products space. She used to be a model, yes. They got married a couple of months ago," a source told PTI.

Grecia's Instagram bio reads, 'Born in Mexico now at home in India'.

She has been the winner of the Metropolitan Fashion Week, 2022.

Earlier this week, facing a huge backlash over plans for separate green uniforms for a new vegetarian-only food delivery service, Goyal said the company will roll back the plan, and all delivery persons will continue to sport the current red shirts/t-shirts.

The Zomato CEO rolled back the green-coloured 'Pure Veg' fleet for delivering orders from vegetarian-only restaurants in less than 24 hours of the announcement as it had sparked widespread criticism and some praise on social media.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, on Thursday evening, Goyal informed that the company has decided to rename the consumer side feature to "veg-only mode" instead of "pure veg mode" basis feedback.
 

Topics :ZomatoDeepinder GoyalStartup

First Published: Mar 22 2024 | 5:08 PM IST

