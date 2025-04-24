Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Adani Energy Solutions Q4 results: Net profit jumps 87% to ₹713 crore

Adani Energy Solutions Q4 results: Net profit jumps 87% to ₹713 crore

It had posted a net profit of Rs 381.29 crore in the January-March period of preceding 2023-24 financial year, the company said in a regulatory filing

Adani Energy
AESL, part of Adani portfolio, is into power transmission, distribution, smart metering, and cooling solutions. | Image: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 24 2025 | 4:01 PM IST
Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (AESL) on Thursday reported an 87 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 713.66 crore in the March quarter, on higher income.

During the quarter, the company's total income surged to Rs 6,596.39 crore from Rs 4,855.18 crore in the same period a year ago.

While expenses stood at Rs 5,411.60 crore against Rs 4,358.83 crore in the fourth quarter last fiscal.

For the full FY25, AESL reported a net profit of Rs 921 crore, lower than Rs 1,195.61 crore in FY24.

Total income rose to Rs 24,446.55 crore in the full fiscal, up from Rs 17,218.31 crore a year ago.

AESL, part of Adani portfolio, is into power transmission, distribution, smart metering, and cooling solutions.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Apr 24 2025 | 4:01 PM IST

