Q4 results today: Tech Mahindra, HUL, Nestle, Axis Bank, L&T Tech on Apr 24

Tech Mahindra, Axis Bank, Nestle, Hindustan Unilever, L&T Tech, and Nelco will be among 37 companies to release their earnings report for the fourth quarter (Q4) of the financial year 2024-25 (FY25). These companies will also release their company results for the entire financial year that ended on March 31, 2025.

SBI Cards and Payment Services and SBI Life Insurance Company will also be declaring their fourth quarter results today.

Other companies releasing their performance report for the January-March quarter include ACC, Macrotech Developers, and Mphasis.

IT major Tech Mahindra is expected to report largely flat sequential growth in both revenue and operating margins for the fourth quarter of the financial year. However, net profit is projected to rise by 10 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q), according to analysts tracked by Business Standard. The company's revenue is estimated at ₹13,457.85 crore, reflecting a 1.3 per cent Q-o-Q increase. On a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) basis, revenue is forecast to rise by 4.5 per cent.

Axis Bank’s net profit for Q4FY25 is expected to decline by up to 8 per cent year-on-year due to higher provisions and muted other income, analysts said. The board will meet on April 24 to consider a final dividend for FY25 and may also evaluate fund-raising via equity, convertible, or debt instruments.

Benchmark indices, the BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty, extended their gains for the seventh consecutive session on Wednesday, driven by strong buying in IT stocks. In contrast, banking shares saw some profit-taking after recent gains.

Markets today are likely to respond to India’s announcement of a series of diplomatic and economic actions against Pakistan, following a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed 26 lives on Tuesday. Measures include suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, halting trade through the Attari-Wagah border, and cancellation of visas.

As of 7:13 am on Thursday, GIFT Nifty futures were trading at 24,270.5, about 40 points lower than the previous close of Nifty futures.

