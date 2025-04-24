Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Q4 results today: Tech Mahindra, HUL, Nestle, Axis Bank, L&T Tech on Apr 24

Q4 results today: Tech Mahindra, HUL, Nestle, Axis Bank, L&T Tech on Apr 24

Q4 FY25 company results today: SBI Life Insurance, Nelco, and SBI Cards and Payment Services will be among 37 companies to post earnings reports for the January-March quarter

BSE
BSE building in Mumbai
Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 24 2025 | 9:00 AM IST
Tech Mahindra, Axis Bank, Nestle, Hindustan Unilever, L&T Tech, and Nelco will be among 37 companies to release their earnings report for the fourth quarter (Q4) of the financial year 2024-25 (FY25). These companies will also release their company results for the entire financial year that ended on March 31, 2025.
 
SBI Cards and Payment Services and SBI Life Insurance Company will also be declaring their fourth quarter results today.
 
Other companies releasing their performance report for the January-March quarter include ACC, Macrotech Developers, and Mphasis.
 

Tech Mahindra Q4 results preview

IT major Tech Mahindra is expected to report largely flat sequential growth in both revenue and operating margins for the fourth quarter of the financial year. However, net profit is projected to rise by 10 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q), according to analysts tracked by Business Standard. The company's revenue is estimated at ₹13,457.85 crore, reflecting a 1.3 per cent Q-o-Q increase. On a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) basis, revenue is forecast to rise by 4.5 per cent. 
 

Nestle India Q4 results preview

For Nestle India, brokerages anticipate a 9.12 per cent Y-o-Y decline in adjusted net profit for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. Profit after tax is expected to come in at ₹848.86 crore, compared to ₹934 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. On a sequential basis, net profit is estimated to rise by 22 per cent. The Y-o-Y decline is attributed primarily to lower other income. 

HUL Q4 results preview

FMCG firm Hindustan Unilever (HUL), the maker of brands such as Dove, Vim, Surf Excel and Horlicks, is scheduled to announce its fourth quarter results on Thursday, April 24, 2025. 
       

Axis Bank Q4 results preview

Axis Bank’s net profit for Q4FY25 is expected to decline by up to 8 per cent year-on-year due to higher provisions and muted other income, analysts said. The board will meet on April 24 to consider a final dividend for FY25 and may also evaluate fund-raising via equity, convertible, or debt instruments.

Market review April 24

Benchmark indices, the BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty, extended their gains for the seventh consecutive session on Wednesday, driven by strong buying in IT stocks. In contrast, banking shares saw some profit-taking after recent gains. 
 
Markets today are likely to respond to India’s announcement of a series of diplomatic and economic actions against Pakistan, following a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed 26 lives on Tuesday. Measures include suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, halting trade through the Attari-Wagah border, and cancellation of visas.
 
As of 7:13 am on Thursday, GIFT Nifty futures were trading at 24,270.5, about 40 points lower than the previous close of Nifty futures.
 
Follow the latest market updates here: Stock Market LIVE Updates
 

List of firms releasing Q4 FY25 results on April 24

  1. Aavas Financiers Ltd
  2. ACC Ltd
  3. Accelya Solutions India Ltd
  4. Adani Energy Solutions Ltd
  5. Artson Engineering Ltd
  6. Axis Bank Ltd
  7. Cyient Ltd
  8. Elecon Engineering Company Ltd
  9. Emmessar Biotech & Nutrition Ltd
  10. Hindustan Unilever Ltd
  11. Indian Energy Exchange Ltd
  12. Indbank Merchant Banking Services Ltd
  13. Jayant Chemicals Ltd
  14. Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Ltd
  15. Kreon Financial Services Ltd
  16. Laurus Labs Ltd
  17. Macrotech Developers Ltd
  18. L&T Technology Services Ltd
  19. Mphasis Ltd
  20. NELCO Ltd
  21. Nestle India Ltd
  22. New Market Advisory Ltd
  23. Persistent Systems Ltd
  24. Prime Securities Ltd
  25. Rajoo Engineers Ltd
  26. SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd
  27. SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd
  28. Shanthi Gears Ltd
  29. Sudarshan Pharma Industries Ltd
  30. Sumeet Industries Ltd
  31. Sumeru Industries Ltd
  32. Supreme Industries Ltd
  33. Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd
  34. Tanla Platforms Ltd
  35. Tech Mahindra Ltd
  36. Totem Infrastructure Ltd
  37. Waaree Renewable Technologies Ltd
 
Topics :Q4 ResultsHindustan Unilever HULTech MahindraNestle IndiaAxis BankL&T TechnologiesBS Web Reports

First Published: Apr 24 2025 | 8:50 AM IST

