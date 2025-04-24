Adani Energy Solutions Q4 results: Net profit rises 79% to ₹647.15 cr

Adani Energy Solutions (AESL) reported a 79 per cent rise in its net profit (attributable to the owners of the company) in the quarter ended March 2025 (Q4 FY25). For the quarter under review, the firm reported a consolidated net profit of ₹647.15 crore, with revenue from operations rising 35.5 per cent to ₹6,374.58 crore from the year-ago period.

The company said that the recovery of past regulatory asset charges was recorded at ₹221.23 crore, which was added to the revenue from operations.

ALSO READ: Axis Bank Q4 results: Net profit remains flat at Rs 7,118 crore, NII up 6% Consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) in Q4 FY25 was 28 per cent higher at ₹2,262 crore, supported by revenue growth and strong regulated Ebitda in the distribution business, which was 39 per cent higher year-on-year (Y-o-Y) at ₹873 crore in Q4, said the company.

The transmission and distribution company said growth in its total income for FY25 at ₹24,447 crore—a 42 per cent rise Y-o-Y—was driven by the contributions from its recently commissioned transmission projects, robust energy sales in Mumbai and Mundra utilities, and contribution from the smart metering business.

“As we embark on the next financial year, the company remains focused on incremental project commissioning, significantly increasing the meter installation as well as achieving operating efficiencies in all lines of business,” said Kandarp Patel, chief executive officer, Adani Energy Solutions.

“The integrated business model and underlying power demand trends in our areas of operation are encouraging and complement our capital allocation policy,” he added.

AESL secured two transmission projects—Navinal (Mundra) Phase I Part B1 and Mahan Transmission Ltd—in Q4, taking the new order total in FY25 to seven projects with a total project cost of ₹43,990 crore and a cumulative order book of ₹59,936 crore.

Also Read

Total expenses for the quarter were recorded at ₹5,411.60 crore, a 24 per cent increase compared with the corresponding previous year.

The company said it has doubled its capital expenditure (capex) in FY25 to ₹11,444 crore, as against ₹5,613 crore in FY24.