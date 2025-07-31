Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Adani Enterprises Q1 results: Profit halves to ₹734 crore; Ebitda drops 12%

Adani Enterprises Q1 results: Profit halves to ₹734 crore; Ebitda drops 12%

Adani Enterprises Q1 FY26 results: While consolidated revenue rose 9.7%, profit and total income fell; incubation businesses contributed 74% of Ebitda

Adani Enterprises, Adani group
Adani Enterprises' profit drops 50% to ₹734 crore in first quarter, even as revenue rises | Image: Bloomberg
Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 31 2025 | 3:37 PM IST
Adani Enterprises on Thursday reported a 49.5 per cent drop in its consolidated profit at ₹734.41 crore (attributed to the owners of the company) for the first quarter of the financial year 2025–26 (Q1 FY26). During the same quarter last year, the conglomerate saw ₹1,454.50 crore in net profit.
 
Sequentially, profits dropped more than 80 per cent. In the last quarter of FY25, the company saw an exceptional gain of ₹3,286 crore that contributed to the rise. 
  Meanwhile, consolidated revenue from operations rose 9.7 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹27,961 crore, up from ₹25,472 crore. Quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) growth was more modest, at 3.6 per cent. Total consolidated income dropped 13.7 per cent to ₹22,436.62 crore Y-o-Y, reflecting lower trade volumes and volatility in prices within its Integrated Resource Management (IRM) and commercial mining segments, the company said in its corporate filing. 

Adani Enterprises Q1 Ebitda drops 

Consolidated earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) dropped 12 per cent to ₹3,786 crore. Of this, 74 per cent (₹2,800 crore) was contributed by AEL’s incubating businesses, which include the group’s green hydrogen, airports, roads, and data centre platforms. Ebitda from these businesses rose 5 per cent Y-o-Y. 
“Our performance this quarter validates the strength of our infrastructure incubation model,” said Gautam Adani, Chairman, Adani Group. “Led by a 61 per cent growth in our airport business, the incubating portfolio continues to outperform and is expected to unlock more value with assets like Navi Mumbai Airport and the Copper plant becoming operational this fiscal.” 

Adani Enterprises external debt stands at ₹52,667 crore

As of June 2025, the company’s net external debt stood at ₹52,667 crore, up from ₹49,306 crore in March. About 60 per cent of this debt has been deployed in airports, roads, and new industrial projects, which are expected to generate operating cash flows starting FY26
 
Shares of Adani Enterprises were trading at ₹2,447 apiece on the BSE, down more than 3 per cent following the company's financial results. 

Adani Enterprises Q1 highlights

Net profit: ₹734.41 crore
Revenue from operations: ₹27,961.2 crore
Earnings per share (EPS): ₹6.02 (basic) ₹32.98 (diluted)  Net external debt (June 2025): ₹52,667 crore
 
 

Topics :Adani EnterprisesAdani Enterprises LtdBS Web ReportsQ1 results

First Published: Jul 31 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

