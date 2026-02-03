Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Adani Enterprises Q3FY26 profit jumps 90x to ₹5,627 cr on one-time gain

Adani Enterprises Q3FY26 profit jumps 90x to ₹5,627 cr on one-time gain

Adani Enterprises Q3FY26 profit jumps 90x to ₹5,627 cr on one-time gain

Adani Enterprises, Adani group
Image: Bloomberg
Rahul Goreja New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 03 2026 | 3:14 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
Adani Group's flagship firm, Adani Enterprises, on Tuesday reported a multi-fold jump in its consolidated net profit to ₹5,627 crore in the third quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q3FY26) on the back of one-time exceptional gains of ₹5,632.09 crore. During the same period last year, the firm's net profit stood at ₹58 crore.
 
“With resilient execution and a clear strategic focus, Adani Enterprises has delivered a robust operating performance in the first nine months of FY26, reflecting the strength of our incubator model and the depth of our diversified infrastructure portfolio," said Gautam Adani, chairman of the Adani Group.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

MobiKwik turns profitable in Q3FY26 on revenue growth, lower costs

Adani Ports Q3FY26 result: Profit rises 21% at ₹3,043 cr, revenue up 22%

Q3 results: Adani Enterprises, NMDC, Bajaj Finance, 108 others on Feb 3

Ather Energy Q3 results: Net loss narrows to ₹85 crore, revenue rises

Hyundai Motor India Q3FY26 net profit increases 6.3% to ₹1,234 crore

Topics :Adani EnterprisesAdani Enterprises LtdQ3 resultsBS Web Reports

First Published: Feb 03 2026 | 3:01 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story