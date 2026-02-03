Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, Bajaj Finance, Varun Beverages, Pidilite Industries, Solar Industries India, NMDC, and Mankind Pharma are among 111 firms scheduled to announce their earnings report for the third quarter (Q3FY26)

Some other companies that are expected to declare their Q3 results today include Zydus Wellness, Kansai Nerolac Paints, Godrej Agrovet, Indraprastha Medical Corporation, Firstsource Solutions, Saregama India, Triveni Turbine, Sheela Foam, PCBL Chemical, Castrol India, Signatureglobal (India), JK Lakshmi Cement, and Aditya Birla Capital.

PB Fintech Q3 profit jumps 165%

Operating revenue rose 37 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1,771 crore from ₹1,291.6 crore, aided by improved margins. The company’s margin expanded to 11 per cent during the quarter, up from 6 per cent a year earlier.

Insurance premium collections increased 45 per cent Y-o-Y, driven by a 68 per cent rise in new protection premiums. The credit revenue business also grew 37 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹115 crore. Total insurance premiums collected stood at ₹7,965 crore, up 45 per cent Y-o-Y.

In overseas operations, insurance premiums in the UAE climbed 62 per cent Y-o-Y, while total lending disbursals surged 84 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹9,986 crore.

Market overview for February 3

Indian equity indices, the Sensex and Nifty, are set for a gap-up opening on Tuesday after the long-awaited trade deal between India and the United States was finalised. At 7:14 am, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 788 points higher at 25,930.

US President Donald Trump on Monday announced the trade agreement, under which reciprocal tariffs on Indian goods will be cut to 18 per cent from 25 per cent.

Sectors expected to benefit from the deal include textiles and apparel, auto ancillaries and engineering, specialty chemicals, agro and seafood exports, and select electronics and consumer manufacturers with exposure to the US market.

In global markets, Asian indices advanced, with Mainland China’s CSI 300 up 0.51 per cent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gaining 0.78 per cent, Japan’s Nikkei rising 3.09 per cent and South Korea’s KOSPI climbing 5.3 per cent.

