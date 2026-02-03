Adani Ports Q3FY26 result: Profit rises 21% at ₹3,043 cr, revenue up 22%

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) on Tuesday reported a 21 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit after tax (PAT) at ₹3,043 crore in the third quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q3FY26). During the same period last year, the company's profit stood at ₹2,518 crore. However, on a sequential basis, profit declined 2.1 per cent from ₹3,120.2 crore.

The company's revenue from operations for the quarter rose 22 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹9,705 crore, from ₹7,964 crore in Q3FY25. Sequentially, revenue increased by 6 per cent from ₹9,167.4 crore.

Adani Ports' earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) for the quarter stood at ₹5,786 crore, up 20 per cent Y-o-Y.

"As India’s largest and the world’s fastest-growing Integrated Transport Utility, APSEZ has once again delivered a strong and resilient performance. Sustained momentum across our four business pillars, combined with the consolidation of North Queensland Export Terminal (NQXT), has enabled us to raise the upper end of our FY26 Ebitda guidance by a robust ₹800 crore. Even after the NQXT acquisition, our leverage remains unchanged, underscoring the strength of our balance sheet and our disciplined approach to capital allocation," said Ashwani Gupta, whole-time director and chief executive officer (CEO) of APSEZ. Adani Ports Q3 segment-wise performance Domestic ports: Revenue at ₹6,701 crore, up 15 per cent