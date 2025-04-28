Adani Total Gas Q4FY25: Net profit declines 7.9% to ₹154.59 crore

Adani Total Gas (ATGL) reported a 7.9 per cent fall in its consolidated net profit (attributable to the owners of the company) in the fourth quarter of financial year 2025 (Q4FY25). ATGL reported a net profit of ₹154.59 crore.

During the same period, the city gas distributor’s revenue from operations rose 15.4 per cent to ₹1,453.37 crore, because of higher volume and sales realisation.

“During the year, ATGL has continued its thrust to expand access of PNG and CNG to large masses. It has expanded infrastructure across CGD, close to 1 million PNG consumers and 647 CNG stations,” said Suresh P Manglani, ED & CEO, ATGL.

ALSO READ: Listing of consumer verticals, new energy scale-up key triggers for RIL “ATGL has maintained momentum of delivering robust operational and infrastructure performance with a 15 per cent Y-o-Y increase in volume, accelerating operations excellence supported by digitalisation which has contributed in maintaining an Ebitda of ₹1,167 crore, despite challenges faced by CGD sector on domestic gas allocation,” he added.

The company said it has made progress in its new sustainable businesses.

In e-mobility, it has installed 3,401 charging points, with 2,338 of them energised. In the biomass segment, it has stabilised compressed biogas (CBG) production at its Barsana plant and launched ‘Harit Amrit’, a branded organic fertiliser. The company also commissioned its first LNG station in Tirupur.

Sequentially, ATGL’s net profit rose 8.5 per cent, while revenue increased 3.7 per cent.

In Q4FY25, the company’s CNG station network expanded to 647 stations across 34 geographical areas (GAs), with over 9,60,000 lakh homes now connected through piped natural gas (PNG). CNG volumes rose 18 per cent Y-o-Y, driven by network expansion across multiple GAs, while PNG volumes grew 5 per cent Y-o-Y with the addition of new household connections. Overall, the company's gas volumes registered a 13 per cent Y-o-Y increase.

Shares of the company were up 2.88 per cent at ₹617.05 while the benchmark Sensex was up 1.27 per cent at 80,218.37 points.