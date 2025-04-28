UltraTech Cement Q4 net profit rises 9.9% amid healthy volume growth

Aditya Birla Group's UltraTech Cement's consolidated net profit (attributable to the owners of the parent) for Q4 FY25 grew by 9.92 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), to Rs 2,482.04 crore amid an overall sales volume growth of 17 per cent Y-o-Y to 41.02 million metric tonnes and improved grey cement realisations.

In Q3 FY25, the company witnessed a decline in its profit amid weak realisations despite posting a volume growth. In Q4 FY25, the grey cement realisations improved by 1.6 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) despite the price weakness in the southern and western regions and an overall muted infrastructure activity across the company’s markets.

The growth in the company’s overall consolidated sales volume during the quarter is amid its acquisitions of Kesoram Industries and India Cements. The company’s chief financial officer, Atul Daga, during an earnings call on Monday stated that the company has identified brownfield opportunities in the network of India Cements for future.

In the recently concluded quarter, the company’s revenue from operations grew by almost 13 per cent Y-o-Y, to Rs 23,063 crore. The revenue fairly surpassed the Bloomberg analysts’ poll estimate of Rs 22,967.4 crore. The profit, however, missed the estimate of Rs 2,538.40 crore.

The company’s total expenses for the quarter stood at Rs 20,044.49 crore, up 15.32 per cent Y-o-Y. Energy costs were lower by 14 per cent Y-o-Y, mainly on account of a decrease in fuel cost which was Rs 881/t in Q4 FY25 compared to Rs 1,025/t in Q4 FY24.

In Q4 FY25, the company’s operating Ebitda/tonne (excluding acquired assets) was Rs 1,270/t, up 7 per cent Y-o-Y and 32 per cent Q-o-Q, amid the marginal increase in realisations and improved cost efficiency.

Also Read

Sequentially, the company’s revenue increased by 29.72 per cent and the profit by 82.6 per cent. The results are amid the all-India quarterly cement price hike of Rs 12/bag.

The company’s revenue for FY25 stood at Rs 75,955.13 crore, up by 7.12 per cent Y-o-Y. Its profit during the same period, however, declined by 13.8 per cent Y-o-Y, to Rs 6,039.11 crore.

UltraTech added 42.60 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) through organic and inorganic growth during FY25, resulting in profit after tax decreasing to Rs 6,039 crore from Rs 7,005 crore due to increased interest and depreciation, the company stated.

The company’s net debt/Ebitda stood at 1.16x as of March 31, 2025; it aims to bring the ratio to 0.5x.

In FY25, UltraTech’s domestic grey cement capacity has increased to 183.4 mtpa, on a consolidated basis. Together with its overseas capacity of 5.4 mtpa, the company’s global capacity stands at 188.76 mtpa. It aims to further enhance its grey cement capacity to 210.5 mtpa by FY27.

In FY25, the company spent Rs 9,000 crore as an organic capex. In FY26, the company will spend Rs 9,000-10,000 crore as capex with Rs 6,000 crore earmarked for the strategic capacity expansion investments, Daga informed.

As part of its ongoing capacity expansion programme, UltraTech commissioned 17.4 mtpa capacity across several locations in India during FY25.

Going forward, UltraTech is expecting a “sustainable volume growth of 7-8 per cent amid the government’s focus on infrastructure and housing projects, along with increased rural and urban demand”.

“While the sector may face short-term challenges, the long-term outlook is indicating signs of improvement with stable demand likely to support growth,” the company added. Daga clarified that the weak beginning of FY26 and short-term challenges are only for the months of April and May owing to the high temperatures and heat across the country which may slow down construction activity. Daga expects the activity to be restored with the beginning of monsoon.

The officer stated that a positive movement in government spending and new project announcements will assist the steady cement consumption Y-o-Y. He believes that the urban housing demand may go up despite the current real estate slowdown. Moreover, fuel costs are in check, “while coal, pet coke, have not seen too much of movement,” Daga said.

“We have also seen the various announcements which the US government has made about the tariffs, which are having an indirect impact on ocean freight also. But we will have to wait and watch how things settle down,” Daga added.

Earlier, UltraTech’s peer ACC reported a Y-o-Y increase of 14 per cent in its sales volume (cement and clinker), while Dalmia Bharat recorded a decline of 3 per cent.

Additionally, the company’s board of directors recommended a dividend of 775 per cent at the rate of Rs 77.50 per equity share with a face value of Rs 10 per share, aggregating Rs 2,283.75 crore.

The company’s share listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange closed at Rs 12,108.25 on Monday (April 28).