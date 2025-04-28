TVS Motor Q4 net profit soars 67.5% to ₹648.16 crore on strong demand

The consolidated net profit of TVS Motor increased by 67.5 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in the fourth quarter of 2024-25 (FY25) to ₹648.16 crore due to "stable demand and steady progress across its core businesses". The company's revenue from operations increased by 16.09 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹11,542 crore in the fourth quarter.

For the entire FY25, TVS Motor's revenue from operations rose by 13.7 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹44,089 crore. Net profit for FY25 also increased by 32.57 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹2,235.56 crore.

During the post-results investor concall, K N Radhakrishnan, chief executive officer of TVS Motor Company, gave an outlook for the upcoming months.

"We expect the first quarter to see moderate growth domestically, due to the base effect... However, we anticipate a positive sentiment and an uptake in the consecutive months (second quarter and third quarter of 2025-26)," he said.

He mentioned that the overall growth momentum in the domestic market in FY26 is likely to be similar to FY25.

He expressed optimism for the first quarter of FY26 too. "With the marriage season kicking off well and many marriage dates in May and June, we remain optimistic about the coming months. Additionally, we are expecting a normal monsoon, which will further boost rural development and the economy," he added.

On a sequential basis, in the fourth quarter of FY25, the revenue from operations rose by 4.59 per cent and the consolidated net profit increased by 14.51 per cent.

Amid the US imposing tariffs on automobile and auto component imports from various countries, including India, Radhakrishnan stated: "We expect upward movement (in exports) this year. While there are challenges in how the geopolitical landscape is unfolding, the need for momentum remains strong, and we remain positive. However, we always exercise caution, as there are many factors that need close monitoring."

"With our strong range of brands, the company is confident of growing ahead of the industry both in domestic and international markets," he added.

In FY25, the company's motorcycle sales grew by 10 per cent, reaching 2.195 million units. The company's scooter sales also grew by 21 per cent to 1.904 million units.

Similarly, the sale of electric vehicles grew by 44 per cent, selling 279,000 units in FY25 as against 194,000 units during FY24. However, three-wheeler sales for the fiscal declined by 7.53 per cent to 135,000 units.

Radhakrishnan stated: “This quarter, we delivered a good performance, driven by stable demand and steady progress across our core businesses. Our focus on operational efficiency and new product introductions has started yielding results, setting a strong foundation for the coming quarters."

Commenting on the future pipeline, Radhakrishnan stated: "Our focus on electric vehicles (EVs) continues to show promising results, as the adoption is being supported by government initiatives like the PM E-Drive and PLI, making them more affordable for consumers. Next quarter, we will launch EV products which are currently in their final stages. We are also expanding our network and scaling up production in the coming quarters."

The company revealed the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme has been a major enabler for them, contributing to a better margin in Q4, with the reported Ebitda margin at 14 per cent including the full year's PLI benefit. "Looking specifically at Q4, our Ebitda margin stands at 12.5 per cent, which is in line with last year’s Q4. Going forward, as we localise further and scale our production of electric vehicles and three-wheelers, we expect PLI benefits to continue. This will enhance our profitability as we expand our product offerings to meet growing consumer demand," he mentioned.

The company said that on a standalone basis it reported its highest ever revenue for FY25, reaching ₹36,251 crore, up 14 per cent against ₹31,776 crore in FY24. The company sold 4.744 million units of two- and three-wheelers in FY25.

On Monday, the company’s stock rose by 2.48 per cent to ₹2,803.55 apiece on the BSE.