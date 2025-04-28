Listing of consumer verticals, new energy scale-up key triggers for RIL

In addition to the new energy business, Systematix Research believes that further re-rating is imminent with triggers being domestic growth in the petchem business, tariff hikes and broadband expansion in telecom, growth across retail’s physical and online stores and listing of telecom and retail verticals.

While there are multiple triggers going ahead, it was the recovery in the retail vertical which caught the Street’s attention. After a slow start in the first half of the year on account of elections and monsoons, there was broadbased growth across key segments in the second half led by the festive season, weddings, Mahakumbh and an early summer. In addition to this, net addition of 238 stores taking the total store count to 19,340, robust footfall growth and strong traction in online sales also aided the retail topline.