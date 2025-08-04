Aditya Birla Capital Q1FY26 results: Net profit up 10% at ₹835 crore

Aditya Birla Capital Ltd’s (ABCL) consolidated net profit rose 10% year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 835 crore during the first quarter ended June 2025 (Q1FY26).

Its consolidated revenue for the reporting quarter expanded by 11% Y-o-Y to Rs 11,333 crore, up from Rs 8,144 crore in Q1FY25.

ALSO READ: DLF Q1 FY26 results: Profit up 18% at ₹763 cr; revenue doubles to ₹2,717 cr ABCL’s stock closed 10.7% higher at Rs 278.35 per share on the BSE. ABCL is the holding entity for the Aditya Birla group’s financial services businesses — including lending, mutual funds, and insurance.

The overall lending portfolio — non-banking financial company (NBFC) and housing finance unit — grew by 30% to Rs 1.65 trillion as of June 31, 2025.