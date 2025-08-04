Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Aditya Birla Capital Q1FY26 results: Net profit up 10% at ₹835 crore

Aditya Birla Capital Q1FY26 results: Net profit up 10% at ₹835 crore

Aditya Birla Capital reports a 10% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 835 crore for Q1FY26. Its stock rose 10.7% amid growth in lending, mutual funds, and insurance sectors

The overall lending portfolio — non-banking financial company (NBFC) and housing finance unit — grew by 30% to Rs 1.65 trillion as of June 31, 2025. Illustration: Ajay Mohanty
Abhijit Lele
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 04 2025 | 6:25 PM IST
Aditya Birla Capital Ltd’s (ABCL) consolidated net profit rose 10% year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 835 crore during the first quarter ended June 2025 (Q1FY26).
 
Its consolidated revenue for the reporting quarter expanded by 11% Y-o-Y to Rs 11,333 crore, up from Rs 8,144 crore in Q1FY25.
 
ABCL’s stock closed 10.7% higher at Rs 278.35 per share on the BSE. ABCL is the holding entity for the Aditya Birla group’s financial services businesses — including lending, mutual funds, and insurance. 
 
The overall lending portfolio — non-banking financial company (NBFC) and housing finance unit — grew by 30% to Rs 1.65 trillion as of June 31, 2025.
 
ABCL’s total assets under management (AUM) — including mutual funds, life insurance, and healthcare insurance — increased by 20% to Rs 5.53 trillion as of March 31, 2025. The life insurance individual first-year premium grew by 23% Y-o-Y to Rs 795 crore in Q1FY26, and the health insurance gross written premium grew by 30% Y-o-Y to Rs 1,357 crore, the company said in a statement. 
 

Topics :Aditya Birla CapitalQ1 resultscorporate earnings

First Published: Aug 04 2025 | 6:25 PM IST

