Aditya Birla Capital Q4FY25 results: Net profit rises 6% to ₹865 crore

Aditya Birla Capital Ltd’s (ABCL’s) consolidated net profit rose by six per cent year-on-year (YoY) to ₹865 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 2025 (Q4FY25).

For the financial year FY25, the company's consolidated net profit rose by eight per cent YoY to ₹3,142 crore. The consolidated operating profit grew 25 per cent YoY to ₹1,672 crore in Q4FY25.

Its stock closed 0.6 per cent lower at ₹204.35 per share on the BSE.

ABCL is a holding entity for the Aditya Birla Group's financial services businesses, including lending, mutual funds and insurance.

The company said in a statement that its consolidated revenue grew by 13 per cent YoY to ₹14,138 crore in Q4FY25. For the full year, revenue rose 20 per cent YoY to ₹47,369 crore.

The overall lending portfolio — comprising its non-banking finance company (NBFC) and housing finance unit — grew by 27 per cent YoY to ₹1.57 trillion as on 31 March 2025.

ABCL’s total assets under management — across mutual funds, life insurance and health insurance — grew by 17 per cent YoY to ₹5.11 trillion as on 31 March 2025. Total premium collected in the insurance business (life and health) rose 22 per cent YoY to ₹25,579 crore in FY25.

Meanwhile, the board of ABCL approved raising funds through the issuance of debt securities, including non-convertible debentures (NCDs), within the overall borrowing limit of ₹1.65 trillion, subject to shareholder approval.

The company’s comprehensive B2B platform for the MSME ecosystem, Udyog Plus — which offers products such as business loans and supply chain financing — has scaled up significantly, with more than 2.2 million registrations. The total portfolio of Udyog Plus crossed ₹3,500 crore as of 31 March 2025.