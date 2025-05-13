Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Gail Q4 results: Net profit falls 39% QoQ to ₹2,492 cr; dividend announced

Gail Q4 results: Net profit falls 39% QoQ to ₹2,492 cr; dividend announced

The board of directors have recommended the final dividend of ₹1 per equity share

GAIL
Gail (India) Ltd on Tuesday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹2,491.76 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 (Q4FY25), nearly flat compared to ₹2,468.71 crore in the same quarter last year (Q4FY24). Photo: Reuters
Rahul Goreja New Delhi
Last Updated : May 13 2025 | 4:43 PM IST
Gail (India) Ltd on Tuesday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹2,491.76 crore for the quarter that ended on March 31, 2025 (Q4 FY25), nearly flat compared to ₹2,468.71 crore reported during the same quarter last year (Q4 FY24).
 
On a sequential basis, however, profit fell sharply, down nearly 39 per cent from ₹4,081.56 crore.
 
The public sector undertaking's consolidated revenue from operations stood at ₹36,551.15 crore in Q4 FY25, an increase of 11.3 per cent from ₹32,833.24 crore reported in the year-ago period. On a quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) basis, revenue was down slightly from ₹36,937.05 crore in Q3FY25.
 

Gail Q4 result highlights

Profit (attributed to equity holders of the parent): ₹2,491.76 crore
Revenue: ₹36,551.15 crore
Earning per share: ₹3.79 (basic and diluted)

Gail FY25 result

For the entire year, Gail reported a consolidated net profit of ₹12,449.80 crore in FY25, marking a growth of 25.8 per cent over ₹9,899.22 crore in FY24. Meanwhile, consolidated revenue from operations rose to ₹1,42,291.42 crore in FY25, up 6.6 per cent from ₹1,33,499.54 crore in FY24.
 
Profit (attributed to equity holders of the parent): ₹12,449.80 crore
Revenue: ₹1,42,291.42 crore
Earning per share: ₹18.93 (basic and diluted)
 

Gail dividend announced

Moreover, the board of directors have recommended the final dividend of ₹1 per equity share. "This is in addition to the interim dividend of ₹6.50 per equity share paid during the year," the company said in an exchange filing.
 
Shares of Gail were down 1.89 per cent at ₹184.25 apiece at 3.03 pm on Tuesday.
First Published: May 13 2025 | 3:28 PM IST

