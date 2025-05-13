Bharti Airtel has reported a net profit of ₹11,022 crore in the fourth quarter of financial year 2024–25, registering a growth of 432 per cent from ₹2,071.6 crore in the same quarter last year.

The company’s revenue from operations rose 27 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to ₹47,876.2 crore, compared to ₹37,599.1 crore in Q4FY24.

The rise in revenue was attributed to strong momentum in India, a rebound in reported currency revenue growth in Africa, and the full-quarter impact of the Indus Towers consolidation, the company said in an exchange filing.

“India business posts quarterly revenues of ₹36,735 crore – up 28.8 per cent YoY and 6 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ), backed by improved realisations in the mobile segment, strong momentum in the Homes business, and Indus Towers consolidation,” the company added.

In Q4FY25, Airtel’s India mobile services segment reported robust revenue growth of 20.6 per cent YoY, driven by tariff repair, strong smartphone user additions and ongoing premiumisation.

However, Airtel Business revenue declined: “Airtel Business (Q4) revenues down 2.7 per cent YoY, impacted by portfolio transformation, in line with stated strategic goal to eliminate low-margin business. Underlying revenue growth was steady,” the company said.

Also Read

The Homes business maintained growth momentum in Q4, with revenues up 21.3 per cent YoY and record net customer additions of 2.417 million, supported by strong performance in both FTTH and FWA segments.

Digital TV revenues saw a marginal dip of 0.6 per cent YoY in Q4, while Passive Infrastructure Services posted a 7.4 per cent YoY and 2.4 per cent QoQ revenue increase.

Consolidated EBITDA for Q4FY25 stood at ₹27,404 crore, with an EBITDA margin of 57.2 per cent. The India business contributed ₹22,024 crore, with an EBITDA margin of 60.0 per cent — up 6.3 per cent YoY.

Consolidated EBITDA after leases (EBITDAaL) was ₹24,384 crore, with a margin of 50.9 per cent. For India, EBITDAaL stood at ₹20,299 crore, with a margin of 55.3 per cent — reflecting an 8.7 per cent YoY growth.

Consolidated EBIT during Q4 reached ₹14,950 crore, translating to an EBIT margin of 31.2 per cent — up 6.2 per cent YoY. The India business contributed ₹11,561 crore to EBIT, with a margin of 31.5 per cent and YoY growth of 8.3 per cent.

Consolidated net income before exceptional items rose sharply to ₹5,223 crore in Q4FY25, marking a 76.9 per cent increase over Q4FY24. The net debt (excluding lease obligations) to EBITDAaL ratio, on an annualised basis, stood at 1.42 times.

Operational performance in Q4FY25 remained strong, supported by consistent execution and business momentum.

Smartphone data customers grew by 24 million YoY and 6.6 million QoQ, now making up 77 per cent of the mobile customer base. The company added 0.6 million postpaid users in Q4.

Mobile ARPU rose to ₹245 in Q4FY25, up from ₹209 in Q4FY24. Mobile data consumption grew 21.2 per cent YoY, with average usage reaching 25.1 GB per customer per month.

The Homes segment recorded strong growth, with 812,000 net additions in Q4FY25 alone.