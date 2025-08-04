Q1 results today: Shree Cement, Aurobindo Pharma, DLF, 103 others on Aug 4

A host of other companies expected to declare their Q1 results today include Godfrey Phillips India, Inox India, Kansai Nerolac Paints, Sona BLW Precision Forgings, Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company, TBO TEK, Triveni Turbine, and Unichem Laboratories.

Federal Bank reported a 15 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) drop in net profit to ₹862 crore in Q1FY26, hit by higher provisions due to slippages in agriculture and microfinance. Sequentially, profit fell 16 per cent.

Net interest income (NII) rose 2 per cent to ₹2,337 crore, while non-interest income jumped 22 per cent to ₹1,113 crore.

ABB India reported a 20 per cent Y-o-Y decline in net profit to ₹352 crore for the June quarter, mainly due to forex volatility and increased expenses.

Profit after tax stood at ₹443 crore in Q2 2024. Revenue rose to ₹3,175 crore from ₹2,831 crore a year earlier, while total expenditure increased to ₹2,801.1 crore from ₹2,323.9 crore.

Market overview for August 4