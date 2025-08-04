Q1 results today: Shree Cement, Aurobindo Pharma, DLF, 103 others on Aug 4

Q1 results highlights from August 2
Market overview for August 4
List of firms releasing Q1 FY26 results on August 4
- Aditya Birla Capital Ltd
- Arunjyoti Bio Ventures Ltd
- Ace Engitech Ltd
- Acknit Industries Ltd
- AG Ventures Ltd
- Akzo Nobel India Ltd
- Aptech Ltd
- ARCL Organics Ltd
- Arfin India Ltd
- Ather Energy Ltd
- Aurobindo Pharma Ltd
- Avadh Sugar & Energy Ltd
- Azad Engineering Ltd
- Bangalore Fort Farms Ltd
- Birlanu Ltd
- BLS E-Services Ltd
- Borana Weaves Ltd
- Bosch Ltd
- Bansal Roofing Products Ltd
- BSEL Algo Ltd
- Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd
- Crizac Ltd
- Crystal Business System Ltd
- Capital Trade Links Ltd
- Deep Industries Ltd
- Delta Corp Ltd
- Dhampure Specialty Sugars Ltd
- DLF Ltd
- EIH Associated Hotels Ltd
- Siemens Energy India Ltd
- Esaar India Ltd
- Escorts Kubota Ltd
- Everest Industries Ltd
- Fortis Malar Hospitals Ltd
- Gayatri Sugars Ltd
- Globus Spirits Ltd
- Godfrey Phillips India Ltd
- GPT Infraprojects Ltd
- HMA Agro Industries Ltd
- Hindustan Media Ventures Ltd
- Hariyana Ventures Ltd
- Iconik Sports And Events Ltd
- INOX India Ltd
- Iykot Hitech Toolroom Ltd
- Jayshree Chemicals Ltd
- Jupiter Industries & Leasing Ltd
- Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd
- Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Ltd
- Kisan Mouldings Ltd
- Kitex Garments Ltd
- Mafatlal Industries Ltd
- Mallcom (India) Ltd
- Manba Finance Ltd
- Manraj Housing Finance Ltd
- Marico Ltd
- Mercantile Ventures Ltd
- String Metaverse Ltd
- Munjal Showa Ltd
- Natural Capsules Ltd
- Onesource Specialty Pharma Ltd
- Oswal Pumps Ltd
- Perfectpac Ltd
- PH Capital Ltd
- Prima Agro Ltd
- Prima Industries Ltd
- QGO Finance Ltd
- Radix Industries (India) Ltd
- Ramco Industries Ltd
- Raunaq International Ltd
- Remedium Lifecare Ltd
- Real Touch Finance Ltd
- Sai Industries Ltd
- Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India Ltd
- Sarthak Industries Ltd
- Standard Glass Lining Technology Ltd
- Shangar Decor Ltd
- Shree Cement Ltd
- Simplex Castings Ltd
- Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd
- Southern Infoconsultants Ltd
- Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd
- Star Delta Transformers Ltd
- Steel Exchange India Ltd
- Stove Kraft Ltd
- Suditi Industries Ltd
- Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd
- Sundaram Brake Linings Ltd
- Sunraj Diamond Exports Ltd
- S V Global Mill Ltd
- Syschem India Ltd
- TAAL Enterprises Ltd
- Tata Investment Corporation Ltd
- TBO TEK Ltd
- Tourism Finance Corporation of India Ltd
- Thacker & Company Ltd
- Trans Freight Containers Ltd
- Triveni Turbine Ltd
- TTK Healthcare Ltd
- Unichem Laboratories Ltd
- Vascon Engineers Ltd
- Vinyoflex Ltd
- VTM Ltd
- Wanbury Ltd
- Arco Leasing Ltd
- Hem Holdings & Trading Ltd
- Prabhu Steel Industries Ltd
