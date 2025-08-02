Capri Global Q1 results: Net profit jumps over two-fold to ₹175 crore

Capri Global Capital Ltd on Saturday reported more than two-fold jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 175 crore for the quarter ended June 2025, aided by higher margins and operating efficiencies.

The non-banking financial company had reported a profit after tax of Rs 76 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income of the company rose by over 41 per cent to Rs 582 crore in the June quarter compared to Rs 410 crore in the year-ago period, a statement said.

The non-banking financial company's consolidated assets under management (AUM) surged by 42 per cent year-on-year to Rs 24,754 crore in the first quarter of FY26, driven by robust growth in its retail loan portfolio, the company said.

Capri Global's gold loans grew 69 per cent, while housing loans expanded 32 per cent during the quarter. Co-lending AUM rose 64 per cent to Rs 4,681 crore, contributing 18.9 per cent to the total AUM compared to 17.8 per cent in the previous quarter. The company's disbursements stood at Rs 8,458 crore, up 51 per cent on a yearly basis, with customer base surpassing 5.5 lakhs, it added. CGCL raised Rs 2,000 crore through a QIP during the quarter, taking its standalone capital adequacy ratio to 34 per cent. "Our tech-led infrastructure and customer-first approach will continue to enable us to scale efficiently while maintaining strong profitability. With margin expansion driven by high-yield products, steady growth in fee-based income, and tech-led cost efficiencies, we are well placed to deliver robust returns," Capri Global Capital Ltd founder & MD Rajesh Sharma said.