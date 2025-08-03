Sirca Paints Q1 results: Profit rises 39% to ₹14 cr, revenue jumps 45.2%

Wood coating products manufacturer Sirca Paints India has reported a 39.2 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 14.20 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, supported by growth in margin and sales.

It had reported a net profit of Rs 10.21 crore a year ago, according to a regulatory filing by Sirca Paints India on Saturday.

Sirca Paints' revenue from operations surged 45.26 per cent to Rs 114.24 in the June quarter of FY26. It was Rs 78.64 crore in the corresponding quarter of the preceding fiscal.

The total expenses of Sirca Paints jumped 44 per cent to Rs 95.26 crore in the June quarter.