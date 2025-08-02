Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / ABB India Q1 results: Profit falls 20% to Rs 352 cr due to forex volatility

ABB India Q1 results: Profit falls 20% to Rs 352 cr due to forex volatility

The company had reported profit after tax of Rs 443 crore in the same quarter of 2024, a company statement said. The company follows January-December financial year

ABB India
The market segments for order momentum include electronics, railways, data centres, energy, metals and mining and building and infrastructure
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 02 2025 | 8:11 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Electrification and automation major ABB India on Saturday posted a 20 per cent fall in net profit to Rs 352 crore during the June quarter compared to the year-ago period, primarily due to the impact of forex volatility and higher expenses.

The company had reported profit after tax of Rs 443 crore in the same quarter of 2024, a company statement said. The company follows January-December financial year.

According to the statement, the company achieved a revenue of Rs 3,175 crore for the second quarter, higher than Rs 2,831 crore in the same period a year ago.

The company's total expenditure jumped to Rs 2,801.1 crore in Q2 CY2025 from Rs 2,323.9 crore a year ago.

The company's cash position continues to remain robust at Rs 5,154 crore at the end of Q2 2025.

ABB India Board of Directors declared an interim dividend of Rs 9.77 per equity share of face value of Rs 2 each.

"With a strong revenue and backlog expansion, we have delivered yet another resilient performance for the second quarter and first half of the year. While profitability was impacted by forex volatility and one-offs during the quarter, we continued to deliver double-digit PAT margins for the 11th consecutive quarter. Cash position of the company remains healthy due to consistent efforts in collection," said Sanjeev Sharma, Country Head and Managing Director, ABB India.

Total orders were at Rs 3,036 crore for Q2 CY2025, down from Rs 3,435 crore in April-June 2024 due to the impact of large order timing, while base orders increased.

The market segments for order momentum include electronics, railways, data centres, energy, metals and mining and building and infrastructure.

ABB India continues to have a strong executable order backlog of Rs 10,064 crore as June 30, 2025 (compared to Rs 9,517 crore year ago).

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Federal Bank's Q1 net down 15% on high slippages in agri, MFI segments

JK Lakshmi Cement Q1 results: PAT rises 2-fold to ₹150 cr, income up 12%

Cholamandalam Investment Q1 result: Net Profit jumps 21% to ₹1,136 crore

Mangalam Worldwide Q1 results: PAT jumps 68% to ₹10.13 cr, revenue up 21%

ITC Q1FY26 results: Net profit up 3% at ₹5,244 cr, revenue rises 19.53%

Topics :ABB IndiaQ1 results

First Published: Aug 02 2025 | 8:11 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story