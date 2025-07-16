Angel One posts lower quarterly profit on derivative trading curbs

Indian brokerage Angel One on Wednesday posted a 61 per cent fall in first-quarter profit, as tighter rules for equity derivatives trading in India weighed on retail activity, a key driver for the brokerage's earnings.
The company's consolidated profit fell to $13.3 million in the three months ended June 30, compared with Rs 293 crore a year earlier.
The Securities and Exchange Board of India in October last year raised the entry barrier for derivatives trading by nearly tripling the minimum trading lot size and limiting weekly options contracts to one per exchange, making it more costly to trade in the asset class.
The move, aimed at curbing speculative retail trading, raised concerns about near-term pressure on volumes and revenue for brokers heavily reliant on derivatives' turnover.
Angel One said in a business update in early July that its gross client acquisition dropped 40 per cent year-on-year in the first quarter, while its overall average daily turnover (ADTO) declined 18 per cent.
Revenue from operations fell almost 19 per cent to Rs 1,141 crore, the company reported on Wednesday.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app