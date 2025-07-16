Angel One posts lower quarterly profit on derivative trading curbs

Indian brokerage Angel One on Wednesday posted a 61 per cent fall in first-quarter profit, as tighter rules for equity derivatives trading in India weighed on retail activity, a key driver for the brokerage's earnings.

The company's consolidated profit fell to $13.3 million in the three months ended June 30, compared with Rs 293 crore a year earlier.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India in October last year raised the entry barrier for derivatives trading by nearly tripling the minimum trading lot size and limiting weekly options contracts to one per exchange, making it more costly to trade in the asset class.