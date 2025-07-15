Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / ICICI Lombard Q1FY26 results: Net profit rises 29% to ₹747 crore

ICICI Lombard Q1FY26 results: Net profit rises 29% to ₹747 crore

ICICI Lombard reports 29% YoY rise in Q1FY26 net profit to ₹747 crore, driven by premium and investment income growth. GDPI up 0.6% YoY, while health segment sees strong retail growth

The general insurer’s expenses rose nearly 12 per cent YoY to ₹5,429.23 crore
ICICI Lombard’s net profit rose 29 per cent year-on-year (YoY) in the April–June quarter of FY26 to ₹747.08 crore, up from ₹580.37 crore in Q1FY25, supported by healthy growth in premium and investment income.
 
Its Gross Direct Premium Income (GDPI) stood at ₹7,735 crore in Q1FY26, a 0.6 per cent increase compared to ₹7,688 crore in Q1FY25. Excluding the impact of the 1/N accounting norm, the company’s GDPI grew by 4.8 per cent in Q1FY26.
 
The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) changed the format for reporting premium figures, requiring non-life insurance companies to report long-term premiums based on the 1/N formula, where N is the number of days the policy is active. These norms came into effect on 1 October 2024.
 
Investment income for the insurer rose 11.6 per cent YoY to ₹942.7 crore. 
 
“In the backdrop of elevated competitive intensity, we continue to drive our strategy in motor insurance through granular portfolio segmentation and distribution expansion,” the insurer stated in a release.
 
While the health segment recorded 3.5 per cent growth in Q1FY26, retail health grew over 32 per cent YoY, driven by investments made towards health distribution.
 
The general insurer’s expenses rose nearly 12 per cent YoY to ₹5,429.23 crore.
 
The combined ratio of the insurer stood at 102.90 per cent in Q1FY26, compared to 102.30 per cent in Q1FY25. The claims ratio slipped to 73 per cent from 74 per cent in the same period last year.
 
The solvency ratio stood at 270 per cent, well above the regulatory mandate of 150 per cent. It was 256 per cent in Q1FY25.
 

