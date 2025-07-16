Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / ITC Hotels Q1 net profit rises 54% to ₹133 cr post demerger; revenue up 15%

ITC Hotels Q1 net profit rises 54% to ₹133 cr post demerger; revenue up 15%

Revenue from operations grows 15 per cent year-on-year to Rs 815.5 crore; hotel chain plans to add over 7,000 keys through 2030 with brownfield asset focus

ITC Hotels
ITC Hotels has a pipeline of 50 hotels with over 4,500 keys, with a high salience of brownfield assets, aiming to reach a portfolio of 220 operational hotels with over 20,000 keys by 2030.
Akshara Srivastava New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 16 2025 | 3:52 PM IST
Hospitality chain ITC Hotels, which recently demerged from consumer goods giant ITC Limited, reported a 54 per cent year-on-year rise in net profit to Rs 133 crore in the first quarter of financial year 2026.
 
The company had reported a net profit of Rs 86.5 crore in the same period last year. Meanwhile, its revenue from operations grew 15 per cent to Rs 815.5 crore from Rs 706 crore in the corresponding period.
 
Of the total revenue, the hotels segment generated Rs 800.5 crore, while golfing and other ancillary services generated Rs 10.06 crore. 
 
The chain currently operates over 130 hotels, amounting to more than 13,000 keys across the country and in Sri Lanka. The company has focused on management and franchising contracts to add keys to its portfolio, with only 42 per cent of its current inventory owned by the group.
 
The company has a pipeline of 50 hotels with over 4,500 keys, with a high salience of brownfield assets, aiming to reach a portfolio of 220 operational hotels with over 20,000 keys by 2030.

First Published: Jul 16 2025 | 3:52 PM IST

