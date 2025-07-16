ITC Hotels Q1 net profit rises 54% to ₹133 cr post demerger; revenue up 15%

Hospitality chain ITC Hotels, which recently demerged from consumer goods giant ITC Limited, reported a 54 per cent year-on-year rise in net profit to Rs 133 crore in the first quarter of financial year 2026.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 86.5 crore in the same period last year. Meanwhile, its revenue from operations grew 15 per cent to Rs 815.5 crore from Rs 706 crore in the corresponding period.

Of the total revenue, the hotels segment generated Rs 800.5 crore, while golfing and other ancillary services generated Rs 10.06 crore.