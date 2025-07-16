Other companies releasing their performance report for the April-June quarter include Kalpataru, Angel One, Lotus Chocolate Company, Oriental Hotels, and Heubach Colorants India.

According to analysts, these headwinds are likely to more than offset the tailwinds from new deal ramp-ups. However, margins are expected to improve, supported by rupee depreciation and cost optimisation measures. On a year-on-year basis, revenue is likely to rise by 2.78 per cent, while net profit is expected to see a sharp increase of 39.11 per cent. Deal closures during the quarter are projected to range between $600 million and $800 million.

On Tuesday, July 15, the domestic markets closed higher. The BSE Sensex rose by 317.45 points, or 0.39 per cent, to settle at 82,570.91. The NSE Nifty50 gained 113.50 points, or 0.45 per cent, ending the session at 25,195.80.

Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific markets were trading mixed on Wednesday after President Trump announced a preliminary trade agreement with Indonesia. As of the latest count, Japan’s Nikkei was up 0.11 per cent, while the broader Topix index was flat with a negative bias. South Korea’s Kospi declined 0.53 per cent, and Australia’s ASX 200 fell 0.73 per cent. Investors are also closely watching the policy decision expected later in the day from Indonesia’s central bank.