L&T Tech Q1 results: Profit remains flat at ₹315.7 crore, revenue up 16%

L&T Technology Services (LTTS) on Wednesday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹315.7 crore for the quarter ended June 2025 (Q1 FY26), registering a modest 0.7 per cent increase from ₹313.6 crore in the same period last year (Q1 FY25). On a sequential basis, profit rose 1.5 per cent from ₹311.1 crore in the March 2025 quarter (Q4 FY25), the company said.

Revenue from operations stood at ₹2,866 crore during the quarter, up 16.4 per cent year-on-year compared to ₹2,461.9 crore reported in Q1 FY25. However, revenue declined 3.9 per cent from ₹2,982.4 crore in the previous quarter.