Godrej Properties Q2 results: Consolidated Net profit rises 21% to ₹403 cr

Total income rose to ₹1,950.05 crore during July-September period of this fiscal from ₹1,346.54 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year

Godrej, Godrej properties
Godrej Properties is one of the leading real estate developers in the country. Image: X@GodrejProp
Press Trust of India New Delhi
Nov 06 2025 | 1:31 PM IST
Realty firm Godrej Properties on Thursday reported a 21 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to ₹402.99 crore in the second quarter of this fiscal year.

Its net profit stood at ₹333.79 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose to ₹1,950.05 crore during July-September period of this fiscal from ₹1,346.54 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing.

Godrej Properties is one of the leading real estate developers in the country.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Godrej PropertiesGodrej Properties resultsQ2 resultsGodrej

First Published: Nov 06 2025 | 1:31 PM IST

