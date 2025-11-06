Godrej Properties Q2 results: Consolidated Net profit rises 21% to ₹403 cr

Realty firm Godrej Properties on Thursday reported a 21 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to ₹402.99 crore in the second quarter of this fiscal year.

Its net profit stood at ₹333.79 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose to ₹1,950.05 crore during July-September period of this fiscal from ₹1,346.54 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing.

Godrej Properties is one of the leading real estate developers in the country.