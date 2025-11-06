LIC Q2 results: Net profit jumps 31% to ₹10,098 cr, premium income up 5.49%
LIC's net premium income for the quarter stood at ₹1,26,930.04 crore, up 5.5 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) and 6.1 per cent sequentiallyRahul Goreja New Delhi
State-owned Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) on Thursday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹10,098.48 crore for the second quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q2FY26), up 31 per cent from ₹7,728.68 crore during the same quarter last year. However, on a sequential basis, profit dropped 7.8 per cent from ₹10,957.05 crore.
In the first six months of FY26 (H1FY26), LIC's net profit amounted to ₹21,040 crore, marking a 16.36 per cent increase year-on-year (Y-o-Y).
The insurer's net premium income for the quarter stood at ₹1,26,930.04 crore, up 5.5 per cent Y-o-Y and 6.1 per cent sequentially. On a half-yearly basis, the total premium income improved 5.14 per cent to ₹2,45,680 crore.
"From a business perspective, during H1FY26, LIC has once again demonstrated the successful implementation of its strategy pertaining to both product and channel diversification, which we have been pursuing since our listing. The Non Par APE (annualised premium equivalent) share of the individual business for H1FY26 is 36.31 per cent as compared to 26.31 per cent for the similar period of the previous year," said R Doraiswamy, chief executive officer (CEO) and managing director of LIC.
He added that the Banca and Alternate Channels' share of individual NBP (new business premium) also grew 67.6 per cent, while the value of new business (VNB) increased 12.30 per cent in H1 FY26 to ₹5,111 crore.
"Our VNB margin has also expanded by 140 basis points (bps) to 17.6 per cent in H1 FY26. While we expand our overall profitability through diversified product mix and channel mix, we are also working towards optimising costs, with our overall expense ratio for H1FY26 decreasing by 146 bps to 11.28 per cent," Doraiswamy said.
