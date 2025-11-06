LIC Q2 results: Net profit jumps 31% to ₹10,098 cr, premium income up 5.49%

State-owned Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) on Thursday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹10,098.48 crore for the second quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q2FY26), up 31 per cent from ₹7,728.68 crore during the same quarter last year. However, on a sequential basis, profit dropped 7.8 per cent from ₹10,957.05 crore.

In the first six months of FY26 (H1FY26), LIC's net profit amounted to ₹21,040 crore, marking a 16.36 per cent increase year-on-year (Y-o-Y).

"From a business perspective, during H1FY26, LIC has once again demonstrated the successful implementation of its strategy pertaining to both product and channel diversification, which we have been pursuing since our listing. The Non Par APE (annualised premium equivalent) share of the individual business for H1FY26 is 36.31 per cent as compared to 26.31 per cent for the similar period of the previous year," said R Doraiswamy, chief executive officer (CEO) and managing director of LIC. The insurer's net premium income for the quarter stood at ₹1,26,930.04 crore, up 5.5 per cent Y-o-Y and 6.1 per cent sequentially. On a half-yearly basis, the total premium income improved 5.14 per cent to ₹2,45,680 crore.