Apollo Hospitals Q2 results: Profit rises 26% to ₹477 cr, misses estimates

India's Apollo Hospitals reported a smaller-than-expected second-quarter profit on Thursday, hurt by higher costs and low occupancy rates.

The hospital chain's consolidated net profit rose 26 per cent to ₹477 crore ($54.3 million) for the July-September quarter, its sixth straight quarter of profit rise. However, this was below analysts' average estimates of ₹487 crore, as per data compiled by LSEG.

Medical admissions fell, compared to the same year-ago quarter that had a higher incidence of seasonal medical admissions, the company said in a statement of Thursday.

"The overall occupancy for hospitals was at 69 per cent (for the quarter) vs 73 per cent in the same period in the previous year," it added.