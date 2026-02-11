Ashok Leyland Q3FY26 result: Net profit up 5.19% at ₹862.24 crore

Commercial vehicles maker Ashok Leyland Ltd on Wednesday reported 5.19 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 862.24 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2025.

The company had logged a net profit of Rs 819.67 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal, Ashok Leyland Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations in the third quarter stood at Rs 14,830.24 crore as against Rs 11,995.21 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

Total expenses in the quarter under review were higher at Rs 13,490.15 crore as compared to Rs 10,937.89 crore in the year-ago period.

ALSO READ: Britannia gains 5% post Q3 results; Nomura revives 'top-pick' status In the third quarter, MHCV (medium and heavy commercial vehicle) volume was at 32,929 units as against 26,692 units in Q3 FY25, a growth of 23 per cent. LCV (light commercial vehicle) volumes were at 20,518 units as compared to 15,754 units in Q3 FY25, up 30 per cent, the company said. Exports were at 4,965 units as against 4,151 units in Q3 FY25, a growth of 20 per cent, it added. Commenting on the performance, Ashak Leyland Executive Chairman, Dheeraj Hinduja said,"Our strong and consistent growth in volumes and profitability underscores the competitiveness of our portfolio, which delivers superior performance and customer value, reinforced by deep and effective customer engagement across all segments."